‘Drug peddler’ held with Yaba pills in Teknaf

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Tuesday detained a suspected drug peddler and seized 84,000 yaba pills from Shahpori Island and Keruntoli areas in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

However, the identity of the detainee was not disclosed by the Coast Guard officials.

Tipped-off, BCG Station at Teknaf conducted a special drive in Shahpori island area around 1:30am and detained the man along with 70,000 yaba pills, said a media release signed by Lt Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi, media officer of the BCG.

Besides, another BCG team found a man roaming in Kuruntoli area around 3:00am.

Coast Guard members signaled the man to stop as his movements seemed suspicious. Sensing the presence of the Coast Guard men, the man dropped a bag and fled, it added.

Later, 14,000 yaba pills were seized from the bag.

The detainee and the seized yaba pills were handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station for further legal action, said the release. -UNB