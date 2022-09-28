Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Drug peddler’ held with Yaba pills in Teknaf

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Tuesday detained a suspected drug peddler and seized 84,000 yaba pills from Shahpori Island and Keruntoli areas in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.
However, the identity of the detainee was not disclosed by the Coast Guard officials.
Tipped-off, BCG Station at Teknaf conducted a special drive in Shahpori island area around 1:30am and detained the man along with 70,000 yaba pills, said a media release signed by Lt Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi, media officer of the BCG.
Besides, another BCG team found a man roaming in Kuruntoli area around 3:00am.
Coast Guard members signaled the man to stop as his movements seemed suspicious. Sensing the presence of the Coast Guard men, the man dropped a bag and fled, it added.
Later, 14,000 yaba pills were seized from the bag.
The detainee and the seized yaba pills were handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station for further legal action, said the release.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Drug peddler’ held with Yaba pills in Teknaf
9 get life term in Jhenaidah for killing woman after rape
Teen ‘killer’ of Chandpur AL man ‘commits suicide’
Man gets life term for killing brother in Laxmipur
Sheikh Hasina a symbol of democracy: Hasan
Mobile court fines 4 hotels Tk 35,000 in Hili
Cops recovers body of RU student, fair probe demanded
Smuggler held with 10 gold bars in Benapole


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft