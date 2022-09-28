Video
9 get life term in Jhenaidah for killing woman after rape

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

JHENAIDAH, Sept 27: A Jhenaidah court on Tuesday sentenced nine people to life term imprisonment for killing a woman after rape in 2011.
The lifers are- Rosul, Shariful Islam, Amirul Islam, Golam Rosul, Abdul Aziz, Azizur Rahman, Zahidul Islam, Badshah Mia and Abdul Baten. Among them, Shariful and Amirul were tried in absentia.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Mizanur Rahman delivered the judgment. The court also fined the convicts Tk 1 lakh each, in default, to suffer four months more in jail.
According to the case statement, Renu Begum, wife of Arab Ali of Bishaykhali village of Jhenaidah sadar upazila, was raped and killed by the convicts in a bamboo forest on March 12 in 2011.
On the following day, police recovered the body from the spot. A case was filed against 16 people at Jhenaidah Sadar police station in this regard.     -UNB


