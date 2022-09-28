Video
Teen ‘killer’ of Chandpur AL man ‘commits suicide’

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

CHANDPUR, Sept 27: Police suspect that a 16-year-old boy who died by suicide on Sunday by jumping in front of a moving train in Chandpur could well be the killer of Awami League (AL) politician Rafiq Ullah.
"The identity of the teenager can be confirmed after a DNA test. We suspect he was the one who stabbed Rafiq to death on Saturday by looking at his dress," said A Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur model police station.
A case of unnatural death was lodged at Chandpur railway police station on Sunday after the teen, suspected to be the killer, ended his life in the early hours of the day.
On Saturday evening, 70-year-old Chandpur AL executive committee member and freedom fighter Rafiq's body with apparent injuries from a sharp weapon was recovered from a hotel room in the Natun Bazar area. He lived in that hotel alone.
A murder case was subsequently lodged at Chandpur model police station on a complaint from Rafiq's nephew Tonmoy.
The teen and Rafiq had a friendly relationship and the former used to visit him often, a police officer told UNB quoting an employee of the hotel, Miraz . According to CCTV footage of the hotel, the boy went to Rafiq's room on the day of the murder and was seen running out a few minutes before the body was spotted, said Suyjan Kanti Barua, OC (investigation) of Model police station.
"His parents have already identified the teenager from the CCTV footage and by tracking the location of his mobile phone, we were assured that the boy was involved in the murder," he told UNB. OC A Rashid said the boy might have committed suicide after fleeing the spot. "Investigation is under way to ascertain the reason behind the murder."     -UNB


