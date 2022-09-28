Man gets life term for killing brother in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Sept 27: A Laxmipur court on Tuesday convicted a man and sentenced him to life term imprisonment for killing his elder brother in 2019.

The lifer is Abdul Mannan, son of Abul Kalam of Charparvatinagar village of Parvatinagar union of Sadar upazila. The convicted defendant was present in the court during the judgment.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, in default, to suffer one year more rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Hannan, the elder brother of the convict, had an altercation over a family feud on February 19, 2019.

At one stage, Mannan hit Hannan with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot. Later, a case was filed following a complaint lodged by their father the next day.

Police submitted a charge sheet on March 15, 2019, against the accused Mannan. After examining the records and witnesses, Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam handed down the judgment. -UNB







