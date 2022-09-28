Sheikh Hasina a symbol of democracy: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the symbol of democracy, development and the spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the symbol of women awakening and the progress of women in the global perspective. All development and progress across the country have been possible for the magical leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter," he said.

The minister added: "The persons, who are telling that 'Pakistan was better', have no rights to do politics in the country". The minister was addressing a roundtable discussion and artwork exhibition at the National Museum in the capital. Hashumoni'r Pathshala organized the two-day programme marking the 76th birthday of the premier with its president Marufa Akter Popy in the chair.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed addressed the programme as special guest while Bangladesh Biman Airlines Chairman Sajjadul Hassan and National Curriculum and Textbook Board Secretary Nazma Akther Biplobi, among others, addressed it.

Earlier, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Aktharuzzaman inaugurated it. -BSS







