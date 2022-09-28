Mobile court fines 4 hotels Tk 35,000 in Hili

RANGPUR, Sept 27: A mobile court in daylong drives fined four hotels Taka 35,000 for preparing foods in an unhygienic environment at Hili Bazar in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur district on Monday.

Hakimpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Nure-E Alam conducted the drives with the assistance of police and officials concerned, official sources said.

During the drives, the mobile court fined Baba Hotel Taka 2,000, Rubel Hotel Taka 3,000, Liza Moni Hotel Taka 20,000 and Al Madina Hotel Taka 10,000.

Talking to local reporters, the UNO said the mobile court was conducted after knowing that food was being prepared in an unhygienic and dirty environment in some hotels in Hili Bazar.

"Owners of the fined hotels have been warned not to prepare food in an unhygienic environment in the future. Similar drives will continue to ensure pure food to consumers," he said. -BSS







