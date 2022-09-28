Video
Cops recovers body of RU student, fair probe demanded

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our correspondent

The teachers and students of Rajshahi University (RU) on Tuesday formed a human chain demanding fair investigation of the 'suicide' of Chhanda Roy, a former student of the Economics department of RU.
Earlier, Police recovered the hanging dead body of Chhanda from Mugda area in Dhaka on Monday. She was married to Uttam Kumar, Deputy Director of Bangladesh Bank, three months before.
His sister said, a suicide note was found beside her dead body. It was mentioned that 'no one is responsible for my death'. The teacher and students of RU demanded fair investigation of Chhanda's abnormal death.
In the human chain Rajib Sarkar, Chhanda's classmate, said, "We have always seen her as a smiling and friendly person in the last five years in the university. A friendly person cannot make such a decision easily."
Dr Farid Uddin Khan, Prof of the Department of Economics, said,"We cannot accept the suicide of Chhanda. She was very humble, polite and brilliant student. So we cannot call it suicide. Surely there are many deeper things hidden behind it. We want a fair investigation and we expect maximum punishment of the culprits."
The human chain was conducted by Jabedul Islam Moni, a student of the department of Economics. More than half a hundred teachers and students of the department of Economics were present in the human chain.
Home district of Chhanda Roy is Ranishankail area of Thakurgaon.






