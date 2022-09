BENAPOLE, Sept 27: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday detained a man along with 10 gold bars weighing over one kg at Goga border in Benapole upazila of Jashore.

The detainee was identified as Sakib, a resident of the upazila.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-21 conducted a drive in the area and detained Sakib with the gold bars worth Tk 1 crore this morning, said commanding officer of BGB-21 Lieutenant Colonel Tanvir Ahmed. -UNB