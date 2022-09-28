

Now police, journos accused of drug dealing



The accusation is disturbing, and particularly because of alleged involvement of a group of journalists, police and RAB members.



The home minister has also clearly stated that many policemen and members of the Rapid Action Battalion are languishing behind bars on drug-related charges along with a few businessmen. Moreover, members of the police force these days are undergoing regular dope tests. Many have been reportedly sacked because of their test results coming out positive.



We are indeed passing through testing times with the drug dilemma.



Agreeably enough, there is an element of truth in his allegation.



We, however, call on our home ministry and law enforcing agencies to urgently form a probe committee and bring all culprits masked as journos and law enforcers to book. Simultaneously, it is equally important to bring clear accusations against journos and media men involved in the crime.



Law enforcement agencies and media houses are two key establishments in anywhere across the globe. Therefore, both play crucial respective roles in combating drug smuggling to protect the society. When protectors turn into predators in connection to drug smuggling and usage, no doubt the challenge becomes huge.



It is also upsetting to note that among those incarcerated in our prisons, 60 percent are reported to have been drug dealers. Even more distressing is that the country has been reported to have a staggering 7 million drug addicts.



Unquestionably, it is a colossal number against our limited number of physicians and rehabilitation centres for ensuring proper treatment of drug addicts. And the private sector surely needs to be engaged in our war against drugs.



We, however, appreciate a number of recent state-sponsored initiatives to create mass awareness on drug addiction. Namely - short TV commercials, government support on establishing rehabilitation centres, empowering BGB and Coast Guard with increased forces in order to prevent cross-border drug smuggling. But despite having a strong drug control law in Bangladesh, its enforcement is manifestly limited.



We urge the home boss to take immediate stock of this sad reality. Unless drug smugglers are handed out with exemplary punishments, the curse of drug smuggling will not end. At the same time, non-government organisations must also come forward to include the people in anti-drug campaigns.



