Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Now police, journos accused of drug dealing

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Now police, journos accused of drug dealing

Now police, journos accused of drug dealing

While talking at a roundtable discussion on the role of the private sector in dealing with drug addiction on Monday, the home minister came with a serious allegation. He accused a section of journalists, law enforcers and wealthy people in the country to be involved in illegal narcotics trade.

The accusation is disturbing, and particularly because of alleged involvement of a group of journalists, police and RAB members.

The home minister has also clearly stated that many policemen and members of the Rapid Action Battalion are languishing behind bars on drug-related charges along with a few businessmen. Moreover, members of the police force these days are undergoing regular dope tests. Many have been reportedly sacked because of their test results coming out positive.

We are indeed passing through testing times with the drug dilemma.

Agreeably enough, there is an element of truth in his allegation.

We, however, call on our home ministry and law enforcing agencies to urgently form a probe committee and bring all culprits masked as journos and law enforcers to book. Simultaneously, it is equally important to bring clear accusations against journos and media men involved in the crime.

Law enforcement agencies and media houses are two key establishments in anywhere across the globe. Therefore, both play crucial respective roles in combating drug smuggling to protect the society. When protectors turn into predators in connection to drug smuggling and usage, no doubt the challenge becomes huge.

It is also upsetting to note that among those incarcerated in our prisons, 60 percent are reported to have been drug dealers. Even more distressing is that the country has been reported to have a staggering 7 million drug addicts.

Unquestionably, it is a colossal number against our limited number of physicians and rehabilitation centres for ensuring proper treatment of drug addicts. And the private sector surely needs to be engaged in our war against drugs.

We, however, appreciate a number of recent state-sponsored initiatives to create mass awareness on drug addiction. Namely - short TV commercials, government support on establishing rehabilitation centres, empowering BGB and Coast Guard with increased forces in order to prevent cross-border drug smuggling. But despite having a strong drug control law in Bangladesh, its enforcement is manifestly limited.

We urge the home boss to take immediate stock of this sad reality. Unless drug smugglers are handed out with exemplary punishments, the curse of drug smuggling will not end. At the same time, non-government organisations must also come forward to include the people in anti-drug campaigns.  

In the end, we are in full agreement with the home minister's conclusive remark that the dream of turning Bangladesh into a developed nation by 2041 will be severely hampered, unless our future generations are not protected from the scourge of drugs.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Now police, journos accused of drug dealing
Tragedy on Korotoa
PM's call for increased US investments
When joy turns into annoyance
Sharp rise in dengue cases
Include more women in decision-making leadership
PM’s call for ensuring child rights
A massive boost in remittance inflow


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft