Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:37 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Tourism and environment

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022

Dear Sir
Since 1980, every year United Nations World Tourism Organization celebrated "World Tourism Day" as International observances on September 27. Like other countries Bangladesh also celebrates the day every year. Bangladesh is a land of scenic natural beauty with rich culture and heritage.

This year the official celebration will be hosted by Indonesia, celebrating this opportunity to rethink how we do tourism for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector.The main theme of the day is "Rethink Tourism". Tourism put enormous pressure on an area and lead to impact such as soil erosion,increased pollution, natural habitat lose, increased pressure on endangered species, land degradation, environmental pollution etc. In order to preserve our natural resource we have to think of sustainable tourism that covers the complete tourism experience including concern for economic, social and environmental issues as well as attention to improving tourists' experiences and addressing the needs of host communities.

We can turn our Bangladesh best tourism spot. Only our government can't do anything for preserving our environment. All need is to co-operation of our nongovernmental organizations to support the tourism activity as well as our local people.
 
Ananya Rahman
Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University



