Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Revival of postal system in South Asian Sub-Continent

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Sujayendra Das

Revival of postal system in South Asian Sub-Continent

Revival of postal system in South Asian Sub-Continent

There was a time when postal system around the globe was deeply important among all citizens. It was chiefly meant to ensure communication link among citizens of the globe. Now things have change drastically. There is hardly citizens of the globe flock to all post offices of the globe, but off late this communication medium has been shifted to new mode, like computer along with email. Along with email the impact of email, we find that the impact of WAP is being deeply felt among the citizens of the globe. Especially the most modern generations of the globe, are mostly motivated towards Face Book and WAP. In the Western World, we find that postal systems are properly utilised.

 We find that in countries under South Asian Sub Continent there is some prevalence of postal communications. I hereby distinctly recollect that I used write letters to my close relatives by Inland Letter and Post Card. The moment I grew up all those memorable anecdotes of my childhood seem to have been covered under the debris. Now we are under the era of information technology, hence postal mode of communications have all been perished under the debris. But sometimes people of our age group feel that can postal system be revived, if we succeed in our endeavour, then what action points can be taken up for the rejuvenation of the system. Thus in the subsequent I wish to draw some guidelines as per revival of postal system is concerned.

If I want throw light about the postal system of South Asian Sub Continent, then first of all I should give brief introduction about postal system of Undivided India. For the first time in the year 1850, Lord Dalhousie appointed a post office commission. In the beginning 700 post offices were set up. Now coming to the present scenario, we find that through the post system we find that lot of interesting development has taken place. The first postal system around the globe was set up in Egypt around 2400 BCE, when Pharaohs used couriers to despatch documents to other states. Coming to the South Asian perspectives, I find the system had once upon a glorious history. Especially during the period of British post system had the reputation of earning laurels for carrying letters and other vital documents from one region to other and from one territory to other territory. During those periods of time, as the communication mode were not so well developed, post department played dynamic roles to ensuring communication network. Now as regards South Asian Sub Continent's perspective is concerned, the system played giant roles in developing communication network from one South Asian nation to other South Asian nation. Off late we find that due to influence of modern technologies between one South Asian nations to others post system around the South Asian Sub Continent postal system has received severe jolt. That is why the time has arrived at when we should seriously think of its revival.

Ways to ensure revival of postal system around the South Asian Sub Continent: There are various ways and means by which we can ensure revival of postal system around South Asian Sub Continent, among which some of the common ones are stated as follow:

Network should be developed and updated regularly. Communication network through different modes of transport should be upgraded in such a manner, which throws an idea about the development of postal system in South Asian Sub Continent.

Revival of postal system South Asian Sub Continent should be utilised methodically through improved air, surface and sea routes across all South Asian nations. Staffs of postal department should be trained in such a manner so that they render honoured responsibilities to cater to their responsibilities.

Summing up my above discourses one point always strike my mind that postal system all over South Asian Sub Continent should be revived. In India, in the postal department diversification has taken place in areas like banking and small scale savings which I feel it should be developed in other South Asian nations. Also as per revival of postal department is concerned I feel mutual fund should come up in order to develop financial status of citizens of entire South Asian Sub Continent.
Sujayendra Das, senior
writer, Kolkata, India.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tourism and environment
Revival of postal system in South Asian Sub-Continent
Few words on PM’s birthday
World Tourism Day
Keep EVM above controversy
Iran President scraps CNN interview on hijab row
Wastage in wedding ceremonies
Why the Middle East Green Initiative is so important


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft