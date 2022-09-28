

Revival of postal system in South Asian Sub-Continent



We find that in countries under South Asian Sub Continent there is some prevalence of postal communications. I hereby distinctly recollect that I used write letters to my close relatives by Inland Letter and Post Card. The moment I grew up all those memorable anecdotes of my childhood seem to have been covered under the debris. Now we are under the era of information technology, hence postal mode of communications have all been perished under the debris. But sometimes people of our age group feel that can postal system be revived, if we succeed in our endeavour, then what action points can be taken up for the rejuvenation of the system. Thus in the subsequent I wish to draw some guidelines as per revival of postal system is concerned.



If I want throw light about the postal system of South Asian Sub Continent, then first of all I should give brief introduction about postal system of Undivided India. For the first time in the year 1850, Lord Dalhousie appointed a post office commission. In the beginning 700 post offices were set up. Now coming to the present scenario, we find that through the post system we find that lot of interesting development has taken place. The first postal system around the globe was set up in Egypt around 2400 BCE, when Pharaohs used couriers to despatch documents to other states. Coming to the South Asian perspectives, I find the system had once upon a glorious history. Especially during the period of British post system had the reputation of earning laurels for carrying letters and other vital documents from one region to other and from one territory to other territory. During those periods of time, as the communication mode were not so well developed, post department played dynamic roles to ensuring communication network. Now as regards South Asian Sub Continent's perspective is concerned, the system played giant roles in developing communication network from one South Asian nation to other South Asian nation. Off late we find that due to influence of modern technologies between one South Asian nations to others post system around the South Asian Sub Continent postal system has received severe jolt. That is why the time has arrived at when we should seriously think of its revival.



Ways to ensure revival of postal system around the South Asian Sub Continent: There are various ways and means by which we can ensure revival of postal system around South Asian Sub Continent, among which some of the common ones are stated as follow:



Network should be developed and updated regularly. Communication network through different modes of transport should be upgraded in such a manner, which throws an idea about the development of postal system in South Asian Sub Continent.



Revival of postal system South Asian Sub Continent should be utilised methodically through improved air, surface and sea routes across all South Asian nations. Staffs of postal department should be trained in such a manner so that they render honoured responsibilities to cater to their responsibilities.



Summing up my above discourses one point always strike my mind that postal system all over South Asian Sub Continent should be revived. In India, in the postal department diversification has taken place in areas like banking and small scale savings which I feel it should be developed in other South Asian nations. Also as per revival of postal department is concerned I feel mutual fund should come up in order to develop financial status of citizens of entire South Asian Sub Continent.

Sujayendra Das, senior

writer, Kolkata, India.













