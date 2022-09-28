

Few words on PM’s birthday



A small example without going too far, she gave birth to her eldest son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in Pakistani captivity during the Liberation War in 1971. Only a single mother knows the agony of childbirth. She also had to suffer that mother's pain for the country, that is, for the liberation war situation, mentally and physically, completely without treatment. But this limitless burden of trouble could not stop her from spreading her dreams and realizing her dreams.



Rather, every injury and conspiracy made her more determined and unquenchable. That is why a special aspect of Sheikh Hasina's life philosophy is patience, determination and faithwhich is a great example to people. Because where people are eager for arrogance, anarchy and indulgence in a little power-centred behaviour, even from the highest power of the country, she continued the judicial process as a citizen with respect for the laws of the country for those who tried to kill her, killed her family and her party members.



Few words on PM’s birthday



However, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy also has a stake in removing this crisis. Because her son, who is the same age as Bangladesh, was under house arrest with his mother before and after his birth (until the final victory of the liberation war). And that is why today he has become the charioteer of his mother's dream-reality and he is working to make the Bengali's life global and contemporary. The proof of which is that when the world is devastated by the global pandemic, when almost everything is disorientated by the economic crisis, Bangladesh is moving at a normal pace. Even where the world's growth, foreign remittances, reserves are on the decline of the global nations, Bangladesh is fighting hard and more deeply than ever before. Even in this period of Corona, Bangladesh has a record of progress in development.



And the implementation of all these has been possible due to the single decision of Sheikh Hasina and the digitization revolution of her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy. It is only because of this technological revolution that emotion (human-to-human social relations), conscience (humanity) and need (commercial flow) are all active in a global pandemic.



The ultimate luck of Bengalis is that Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina were born in this land. And that they are intensely humane is evident fromwhat the father said in this regard, "The world today is divided into two parts - on one side the exploiter, on the other side the exploited. I am for the exploited." And daughter Sheikh Hasina said about the global corona epidemic situation, "Let all countries get corona vaccine on time and together." That is, like the Greek mythological character Narcissist, instead of being solely preoccupied with one's own beauty or oneself, one should think for everyone. A person who thinks such a thought is worthwhile, that person is adorable and respectable.

The writer is training affairs secretary, Bangladesh Chhatra League











September 28, is a day among thousands of passing days of eternity or a day that will continue to pass. But this day is a day of greatness and ego of a different kind in the life of a Bengaliif it is thought out of gratitude. Because this day is the happy birthday of Sheikh Hasina, the calm courage of Bengalis. The relevant reason of greatness and ego is because of Sheikh Hasina's birth and singular leadership that re-established the rights of rice and voting of Bengalis in post-75 Bangladesh. But her whole life is not beyond restraint and struggle.A small example without going too far, she gave birth to her eldest son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in Pakistani captivity during the Liberation War in 1971. Only a single mother knows the agony of childbirth. She also had to suffer that mother's pain for the country, that is, for the liberation war situation, mentally and physically, completely without treatment. But this limitless burden of trouble could not stop her from spreading her dreams and realizing her dreams.Rather, every injury and conspiracy made her more determined and unquenchable. That is why a special aspect of Sheikh Hasina's life philosophy is patience, determination and faithwhich is a great example to people. Because where people are eager for arrogance, anarchy and indulgence in a little power-centred behaviour, even from the highest power of the country, she continued the judicial process as a citizen with respect for the laws of the country for those who tried to kill her, killed her family and her party members.Sheikh Hasina did not burn herself in the heat of power and gave herself up for the liberation of the people of Bengal. Her dreams have become her courage. But while fighting for the economic, political and cultural liberation of the people of Bengal, she did not waste even a little time for her own interest. Rather she kept working constantly. Sheikh Hasina is leading the raft of Bengalis' dreams and beliefs alone.However, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy also has a stake in removing this crisis. Because her son, who is the same age as Bangladesh, was under house arrest with his mother before and after his birth (until the final victory of the liberation war). And that is why today he has become the charioteer of his mother's dream-reality and he is working to make the Bengali's life global and contemporary. The proof of which is that when the world is devastated by the global pandemic, when almost everything is disorientated by the economic crisis, Bangladesh is moving at a normal pace. Even where the world's growth, foreign remittances, reserves are on the decline of the global nations, Bangladesh is fighting hard and more deeply than ever before. Even in this period of Corona, Bangladesh has a record of progress in development.And the implementation of all these has been possible due to the single decision of Sheikh Hasina and the digitization revolution of her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy. It is only because of this technological revolution that emotion (human-to-human social relations), conscience (humanity) and need (commercial flow) are all active in a global pandemic.The ultimate luck of Bengalis is that Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina were born in this land. And that they are intensely humane is evident fromwhat the father said in this regard, "The world today is divided into two parts - on one side the exploiter, on the other side the exploited. I am for the exploited." And daughter Sheikh Hasina said about the global corona epidemic situation, "Let all countries get corona vaccine on time and together." That is, like the Greek mythological character Narcissist, instead of being solely preoccupied with one's own beauty or oneself, one should think for everyone. A person who thinks such a thought is worthwhile, that person is adorable and respectable.The writer is training affairs secretary, Bangladesh Chhatra League