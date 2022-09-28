

World Tourism Day



World Tourism Day is celebrated worldwide on 27th September. It has been celebrated in all member countries since 1980 under the direct supervision of the World Tourism Organization under the United Nations. Bengal has been attracting tourists since the distant past. Tourists from different parts of the world have visited Bengal for various purposes. Some have come to preach religion, some for business purposes, some to seek knowledge from various knowledge centers of ancient Bengal and some to satisfy curiosity.



Some of the tourists who visited different parts of Bengal in the past are Pliny the Elder of Greece, Claudius Ptolemy of Egypt, Fa-Hien and Hiuen-Tsang of China, Ibn Battuta of Morocco, Ma Huan and Fei Xin of China, Duarte Barbosa of Portugal, Cesar Frederick of Italy, Ralph Fitch of England, Niccolao Manucci of Italy and JB Tavernier of France. Tourism, in the sense that it is a specialized sector of the economy today, is a relatively recent concept. It started in Bangladesh in the 1960s. Tourists from abroad used to come here for the attraction of the beach, to enjoy the lush green natural beauty of this country.



East Bengal's rivers, forests, hilly areas, historical places, religious rituals, cultural life all attract tourists. The geographical location of Bangladesh is quite advantageous from the point of view of tourism. As Bangladesh is located in the Macro-Asian Air Traffic Corridor, it is relatively easy to attract a significant number of tourists from various parts of the world to visit Bangladesh.



Immediately after independence, the Bangladesh government established the Bangladesh Tourism Organization with the aim of developing the tourism industry in the country. In 1973 it was converted into Bangladesh Tourism Corporation. The Corporation formulated a five-year plan to develop the tourism sector of Bangladesh. Since then, the government has been following the provision of budget allocation for the tourism sector in every five-year plan and spending the budgeted money for the implementation of various activities and projects related to the development of tourism.



The facilities created by Bangladesh Tourism Corporation in Dhaka, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Kaptai, Sylhet, Rangamati and several other places have had a significant impact on domestic and foreign tourists. Almost everywhere in Bangladesh there are many things and materials of tourist attraction. Barakuthi and Barendra Research Museum are located on the banks of Padma in Rajshahi city. Silk Factory established by Bangladesh Silk Development Board is another attraction for tourists. The Department of Archeology of the Government of Bangladesh is responsible for the maintenance of Gauro, a medieval Islamic heritage of Bengal, located 55 miles from the city of Rajshahi.



The palace of Natore located in this area attracts tourists. At Paharpur, 5 km west of Jamalganj railway station in Joypurhat district, there are the ruins of Sompur Mahavihar. Mahasthan, the oldest archaeological site in Bangladesh, is located about 18 km north of Bogra city, west of the Karatoa river. The entire area is surrounded by a fortified wall with picturesque and impressive scenery.



The Muslim saint Khan Jahan founded the mosque city of Bagerhat in the early fifteenth century. He built this city by enriching it with various mosques, bridges, roads, palaces and mosques. The sixty-domed mosque which is considered as the largest mosque made of bricks in Bangladesh is still standing as a prominent monument of craftsmanship. Sundarbans is one of the largest forests in the world, rich in beautiful tropical trees. Royal Bengal tiger, many species of deer, crocodiles and various wild animals make the Sundarbans famous.



Chittagong, Bangladesh's second largest city and major seaport, is filled with hilly forests, small lakes and enchanting scenery. Bayezid Bostami Shrine, Foy's Lake, World War II Soldiers' Tomb, Sitakunda, Patenga Beach, etc. are scattered in this city. Cox's Bazar is located 152 km south of Chittagong city. It has the longest sandy beach in the world. On one side of the beach is the water and on the other side are beautiful mountain ranges with colorful pagodas, Buddhist temples, hill houses and impressive scenery. The beach has accommodation for tourists and delicious local and foreign food. Himchari picnic spot, Bangladesh's southernmost city Teknaf, Ramu Buddhist monastery and beach-adjacent Sonadia, St. Martin's Island, Maheshkhali etc. islands attract the attention of any tourist.



Dhaka is well known for its historical places and archaeological monuments. Subahdar Shahzada Mohammad Azam of Bengal, the third son of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and successor of Shaista Khan, started the construction of Lalbagh Fort in 1678. Apart from the well-crafted wall gates, the Lalbagh fort has a Durbar hall, a mosque, a pond built by the skilled hands and the shrine of Paribibi. Hussaini Building is located at the back of Dhaka Medical College. It is a famous Imambara and a pilgrimage site of the Shia community of Muslims.



Another sign of the Mughal Empire is the boro katra at Chakbazar on the banks of the Buriganga. Diwan Abul Qasim of Shah Suja built this exquisitely crafted and beautiful katra in 1644. The Chota Katra built by Shaista Khan in 1663 stands proudly just 200 yards east of the Boro Katra. Khizirpur Fort is located in Narayanganj on the banks of Shitalakshya river. Sonakanda fort is located one mile downstream of Shitalakshya river from there. Shaista Khan's successor, Nawab Ibrahim Khan, built Jinjira Palace in 1689-97.



There is Ahsan Manzil known as Nawabbari on the banks of Buriganga river. Nawab Abdul Ghani first built this palace in 1872. Bangladesh National Museum located in Shahbag area is another tourist attraction in Dhaka. There is a huge collection of old coins, iron works, publications on art, silk and silver fringes, muslins, nakshi kantha, tools and ammunition of historical warriors, various handicrafts, rural and urban traditional houses and lifestyles, contemporary paintings and sculptures. Above all, the valuable materials related to the liberation war of Bangladesh are preserved here.

The writer is columnist &

asst. officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department,

Southeast University











