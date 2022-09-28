

Keep EVM above controversy



However, the EVM has become better known as a political debate than it has gained through electoral work. The government alliance is in favour of EVM and the opposition alliance is against it. Out of the 29 political parties participating in the Commission's dialogue on the use of EVM, 17 voted in favour and 12 against.



The world is now technology dependent and the use of technology is increasing day by day. Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Block chain, etc. are the fourth industrial revolution. People are now controlling the world from their homes. Village farmers are now ploughing, sowing, growing and raising crops with machines. A shopkeeper, an 80-year-old man, labourers and all classes of people are doing many things including money transactions in mobile banking such as Bkash, Rocket, Nagad very easily.



If there is an opportunity, why not the use of technology and equipment in other work? But it must be transparent, reliable, user-friendly and beyond debate. It is more important for voting purpose. However, despite all the arguments and debates, the use of EVM has been slowly increasing over the last decade, with people and interest increasing, interest is also being noticed among the voters.



EVM is an electronic device, so it may have technical problems. Apart from mechanical errors, EVMs are manipulated arbitrarily and results are reversed, there are no records to look into in case of disputes. Because it is read only memory. There is also no way to know whether the votes were deposited in favour of the desired candidate.



Currently EVMs have biometric system but do not have Voter Verified Paper Audit Trailing (VVPAT) facility. Different political parties also suggested to add VVPAT in their dialogues with EC.VVPAT-linked voting in India has been going on for a long time. In this system, after voting, the voter sees a printed paper with symbol of the desired candidate for a moment (seven seconds). Then this paper is automatically deposited in a box attached to the EVM, which is maintained by the presiding officer.



It can be further modernized by creating a database of voter information. Thus the matter of rigging will be caught red-handed. In this way, EVMs will be gradually improved and presented as a reliable and universally accepted election tools in the future. If the VVPAT is connected to the currently used EVM, then there will be transparency in voting, as well as interest, confidence and relief among the voters.



This technology can be implemented in certain constituencies on an experimental basis. Voters will see what's going on, politicians will debate it, and at some point it will be widely used. Conventional EVMs have thus evolved from limited to ubiquitous usage contexts. A good, transparent and user-friendly technology is never opposed by the general public, rather welcomed.



However, the use of EVM in electoral work has been steadily increasing for over a century. EVM can be voted accurately in a very short time without any mechanical malfunctions. Every part of its internals is customized in such a way that no one can manipulate it instantly.



However, allegations of manipulation during voting in the name of assistance are widespread. Barring that, it is a very reliable machine. All states in India vote by this method, although conventional methods are also in use along with EVM. Votes in. In Jordan, Maldives, Namibia, Egypt, Bhutan and Nepal are also cast in this manner.



Bangladesh's EVMs are of India's model. Simultaneously16, 32 or 64 candidate names, photographs and election symbols can be placed, where there are four ballot units. It can be further modernized by creating a database of voter information. SMS will be received only when voting is done. In this way, EVM will be gradually improved and presented as a reliable and acceptable election tool in the future.



But there are many criticisms about the acceptance of EVM at home and abroad. This debate is more pronounced in our country. The Chief Election Commissioner himself could not cast his vote in the Dhaka City Corporation election on February 1 (2020) because he could not match his fingerprints. Senior journalist Mr Abu Saeed Khan also said in a talk show that he could not cast his vote. It is also heard that the voting has been done. Due to various irregularities and complaints, the procedure has been canceled in the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Germany, England and France.



On the other hand, EVM and DRE systems have proven to be massively rigged as a result of e-voting in the US itself. However, in our country, there are many complaints regarding the use of EVM by the elderly, fear of technology, lack of skilled manpower, mechanical defects, the machine not running on its own etc.



The Commission has also been seen giving a statement in this regard. If the agent of one party expels another party, the Commission has nothing to do, it cannot be the statement of any constitutionally responsible officer. Whenever an EVM becomes non-functional, another functional EVM should be replaced immediately. Remember, everything that is happening is recorded. So let's try to understand and solve the problem without blaming the device. Keep EVM above controversy and working to increase its popularity. We can conduct year-long training on how to vote with the voters of the area. With the help of experts we can conduct a one hour "EVM show" daily on every television. This way, the fear of EVM will be removed and it will one day become a device accepted and trusted by all.

Prof Dr M Mesbahuddin Sarker,

Institute of Information Technology, Jahangirnagar University

















