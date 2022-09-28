

Iran President scraps CNN interview on hijab row



In Islam clerics including religious leaders and scholars are authorised only to invite or advise the people to be religious or perform the prayers and rituals in order to make life meaningful and peaceful, which would make the believers to reap positive outcome for the hereafter or the life after death.



However, the advent of extremist groups and exploitative clerical gangs in different times and climes maligned the religions and pulled those back from becoming universal. The religion of Islam has not been free of these vices of extremism and exploitation. As a result its message of peace perhaps is yet to reach everybody in the world.



The ruthless actions of terrorist groups like al Qaeda, the Islamic State also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant or by its Arabic acronym Daesh, labeled the Islam as the religion of the terrorists to many people.



Good news is that due to lack of support from the Islamic world and the persistent anti-terrorist actions launched time to time, the terrorist groups are now believed to on their back foot.



It is irony that most of these terrorist groups emerge from orthodox Sunni Muslims, most of whom are the victims of wrong interpretations of Quran and Hadith. However, such misinterpretations also creep up in other progressive Islamic sects including the Shiites. Accordingly many Islamic leaders and scholars among Shiites often turn rigid and try to compel others to adapt Islamic culture.



Perhaps with such a rigid attitude the incumbent Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, refused to give a scheduled interview to CNN's Chief International Anchor, Christiane Amanpour at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 21, last after she declined a last-minute demand to wear a hijab (head scarf) for the interview. Islamic republic of Iran is a country of nearly 84 million Shia Muslims.



Some 40 minutes after the interview was scheduled due to start and with Raisi, running late, an aide told Amanpour the President had suggested that she wear a head scarf. Amanpour said she "politely declined."



Amanpour, who grew up in the Iranian capital Tehran and is a fluent Farsi speaker, said she wears a head scarf while reporting in Iran to comply with the local laws and customs, "otherwise you couldn't operate as a journalist." But she said that she would not cover her head to conduct an interview with an Iranian official outside a country where it is not required.



Iranian law requires all women to wear a head covering and loose-fitting clothing in public. The rule has been enforced in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and it is obligatory for every woman in the country - including tourists, visiting political figures and journalists.



Amanpour said that Raisi's aide made clear that the interview - which would have been the Iranian president's first on American soil - would not happen if she did not wear a head scarf. He referred to it as "a matter of respect," given that it is the holy months of Muharram and Safar, and referred to "the situation in Iran," alluding to the protests sweeping the country, she added.



For President Ebrahim Raisi, the decision to scrap the scheduled interview was impolitic, undiplomatic and an expression of religious extremism in a foreign country dominated by Christians, says a diplomat. Compelling women to wear hijab or the head scarf has put Iran in deadly turmoil over the last two weeks.



On September 13, last a woman named Mahsa Amini, 22, from Iran's Kurdish province was put under arrest for a dress-code violation in the country's capital Tehran. That very day, she suffered from a cardiac arrest under police custody and was subsequently admitted to the hospital. After 3 days in a coma, on September 16, Mahsa Amini was pronounced dead by the officials.



The Iranian police have labeled this as an unfortunate event caused due to pre-existing medical conditions but Mahsa's family has refuted this claim saying she has always been a perfectly healthy person. Following this tragic incident, severely outraged Iranian citizens have taken to the streets to demand an investigation of the exact details of her death and to protest Iran's "Guidance Patrol" regime.



Amanpour had planned to probe Raisi on the Amini's death and the protests, as well as the nuclear deal and Iran's support for Russia in Ukraine, but said that she had to walk away.



This is not the first-time people have revolted against the country's moral policing policies. Mahsa Amini's arrest was one of hundreds of cases of women being put behind bars for not adhering to the strict public dress code imposed by the Iranian government.



The code, which asks women to be fully veiled in public, has been a matter of severe dispute as the imposing nature of the law violates people's freedom and security. Women are often burdened with a criminal record simply for their choice of makeup or shoes and manhandled in case they resist. Many of these accounts of arrests have involved the women being subject to police brutality with most of them serving sentences in prison or receiving lashes to atone for their "crime."



The ongoing protest and people's discontent are nowhere near over as they have now heightened to an alarming degree. The public outrage and clashes between protesters and the police force have turned increasingly violent with at least 50 people have been killed by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.



However, Iranian state media reported that the number of people who died in recent riots in the country has risen to 35. In an attempt to scale down on the global outcry on this issue, the government has currently disabled internet access for its citizens where protests have taken place.



The severity of this particular case is paramount and its obscurity leaves no room for consolation for Mahsa's grieving family and friends. However, as more and more people gather in fierce anti-government backlash, people's determination to seek justice remains strong.



The world is yet to see how these days of protests will play out and whether such restrictions will be eased in order to prevent people's mistreatment in the future.



In Islam dress code is important for both male and female. Males need to cover from knee to navel while women from ankle to head with open face. But extremist Muslim women cover feet to head with pip holes to see through face cover.

However, it depends on one's virtue. No woman can be forced to abide by Islamic dress codes. But it does not mean that women will wear such fittings that will create controversy in the society.



People in Bangladesh are accustomed to use apparels that suit the country's culture. Western apparels like miniskirts, shorts, T shirts etc are not usually used by women in this society. Fashion designer can play a great role designing excellent fittings that improves looks and personality of women.

The writer is business editor,

the Daily Observer











