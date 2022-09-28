Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six minors among seven drown

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondents

Seven people including six minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Khagrachari, Bhola, Bogura, Kishoreganj and Narayanganj, recently.
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHARI: Two children drowned in a pond in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Farhan Hossain, son of Kamal Hossain, and Nusrat Jahan, daughter of Nur Alam, resident of Muslimpara area under Kobakhali Union in the upazila.
Kamal Hossain said Farhan and Nusrat drowned in the pond in the morning while playing on the bank of the pond.
They were rescued and taken to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Promesh Chakma, medical officer of the health complex, said the children had died before they were brought there.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in the Meghna River in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Arif, 5, son of Ripon, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Bhabanipur Union in the upazila. He was a student of Saheber Hat Madrasa in the area.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Arif went missing in the Meghna River at noon while he was bathing in it.
Later on, locals and the deceased's family members rescued him from the river and took to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.   
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A one-and-half-year-old baby drowned after falling into a bucket of water in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Roshni Akter, daughter of Md Emdadul Haque, a resident of Ropihar Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Roshni was playing on the yard of her house on the day.
Tania Begum, mother of Roshni, started searching her daughter as she was missing in the afternoon. Later on, the girl was found drowned inside a bucked full of water kept in bathroom of their house.
KISHOREGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Arif Mia, 1.5, son of Kanchan Mia, and Khadiga Akter, 1.5, daughter of Raman Mia of Gangail Phatanpara Village under Karimganj Upazila.
Local sources said the children were playing in front of their houses At one stage, they fell down in a pond nearby the houses.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Karimganj PS OC Md. Shamsul Haque confirmed the incident.
NARAYANGANJ: A teenage boy drowned in the Buriganga River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Siddique, 13, son of Shahin Mia, a resident of Panchabati Gulshan Road area.
It was learnt that Abu Bakar drowned in the Buriganga River near Meghna Depot Ghat area in the afternoon while he along with his friends was taking bath in it.
On information, members of fire service & civil defence recovered his body from the scene.
Fatulla Model PS Inspector Mohsin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six minors among seven drown
Teachers and students of Rajshahi University formed a human chain
Dengue patients on rise at Patharghata
Traditional boat race held in Dinajpur
Three shops fined at RU
Pest attack disappoints Godagari Aman growers
World Tourism Day observed
RU, UK HC exchange views on education


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft