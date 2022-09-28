Six minors among seven drown

Seven people including six minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Khagrachari, Bhola, Bogura, Kishoreganj and Narayanganj, recently.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHARI: Two children drowned in a pond in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Farhan Hossain, son of Kamal Hossain, and Nusrat Jahan, daughter of Nur Alam, resident of Muslimpara area under Kobakhali Union in the upazila.

Kamal Hossain said Farhan and Nusrat drowned in the pond in the morning while playing on the bank of the pond.

They were rescued and taken to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Promesh Chakma, medical officer of the health complex, said the children had died before they were brought there.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in the Meghna River in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Arif, 5, son of Ripon, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Bhabanipur Union in the upazila. He was a student of Saheber Hat Madrasa in the area.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Arif went missing in the Meghna River at noon while he was bathing in it.

Later on, locals and the deceased's family members rescued him from the river and took to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A one-and-half-year-old baby drowned after falling into a bucket of water in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Roshni Akter, daughter of Md Emdadul Haque, a resident of Ropihar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Roshni was playing on the yard of her house on the day.

Tania Begum, mother of Roshni, started searching her daughter as she was missing in the afternoon. Later on, the girl was found drowned inside a bucked full of water kept in bathroom of their house.

KISHOREGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Arif Mia, 1.5, son of Kanchan Mia, and Khadiga Akter, 1.5, daughter of Raman Mia of Gangail Phatanpara Village under Karimganj Upazila.

Local sources said the children were playing in front of their houses At one stage, they fell down in a pond nearby the houses.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Karimganj PS OC Md. Shamsul Haque confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: A teenage boy drowned in the Buriganga River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Siddique, 13, son of Shahin Mia, a resident of Panchabati Gulshan Road area.

It was learnt that Abu Bakar drowned in the Buriganga River near Meghna Depot Ghat area in the afternoon while he along with his friends was taking bath in it.

On information, members of fire service & civil defence recovered his body from the scene.

Fatulla Model PS Inspector Mohsin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.