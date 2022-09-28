Dengue patients on rise at Patharghata

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Sept 27: The dengue menace has increased in Patharghata Upazila of the district, infecting at least 20 persons till Saturday last.

This information was confirmed by sources in Patharghata Upazila Health Complex.

According to the hospital sources, nine dengue patients were identified from September 18 to 24; of them two infected women got admitted to the hospital while others were treated in houses. Besides, another 11 ones were reported in private clinics on Saturday. But no death was reported.

Different roads in Patharghata Municipality areas were not cleaned. Heaps of garbage and drains are causing mosquito breeding.

Hospital Official Saiful Hasan confirmed nine dengue cases in the last one week. Dengue mosquito bites in the morning and evening, he added.

"We'll have to be aware of dengue, house surroundings should be cleaned," he further said.

There are adequate testing kits in the hospital, he maintained.

Blood of patients is tested whose fever is not improving within three days, and necessary measure is taken, he said again.

Patharghata Upazila Chairman Mostafa Golam Kabir said, "I didn't get any information from the upazila health complex. I have firstly heard it from you. To ensure protection from dengue, initiatives will be taken by Parishad."











