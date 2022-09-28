Traditional boat race held in Dinajpur

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR, Sept 27: A traditional boat race was held in the Karatoa River in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Thousands of people including women and children flocked along the banks of the river to see this boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine-driven boats decorated in different colour.

In the beginning of the competition, boats are lowered into the river to the beat of drums. The boatmen participated wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, thousands of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans.

At the end of the competition, prizes were provided to Chakbala 'Sonar Bangla' team of Palashbari Upazila of Gaibandha District and host 'Kumarpur Pankhi Raj' team.













