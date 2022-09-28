Three shops fined at RU

RAJSHAHI, Sept 27: A mobile court fined three shops Tk 17,000 for selling date-expired and unhealthy food on Rajshahi University (RU) campus on Tuesday.

Assistant Director Hasan Al Maruf of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate in Rajshahi Division fined them during an operation.

Tk 10,000 was fined to Silsia Restaurant located on the Stadium premise, Tk 2,000 to Babu's hotel in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall and Tk 5,000 to Habib's hotel in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall under Section-51 and Regulation-37 of the Consumer Rights Protection Act.

According to the sources at the proctor's office of RU, they were monitoring these shops due to complaint of receiving unhealthy food and expired items in various hotels and shops on the campus.

Assistant Director of Rajshahi Consumer Rights Protection Directorate Hasan Al Maruf said, the operation was conducted to prevent the sale of expired items and unhealthy food on the campus shops. This campaign will continue, he added.







