Pest attack disappoints Godagari Aman growers

RAJSHAHI, Sept 27: Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) growers in Godagari Upazila of the district have been frustrated due to unabated pest attack in growing their paddy fields.

A good number of farmers said, if pest cannot be peeled off immediately, it may hit production.

Farmers said, most of the pest and disease-infected T-Aman plants are getting yellowish; pests are causing devastation to adjoining fields; farmers are trying to control the pest attack by spraying of insecticides and applying medicines.

Expressing concern, farmer Ahmed Mollah of Krishnapur Village in the upazila said, his eight out of ten bighas of T-Aman fields including Swarna, BRRI-51 varieties got affected by leaf blight and stem rot disease.

He sprayed pesticide and medicine many times but failed to contain the attack.

The pest attack has been continuing for the last two weeks. And farmers are spraying pesticide and medicine as per the vendor's advice as they were unable to get touch with the officials of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), he complained.

According to upazila DAE office sources, about 24,310 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under T-Aman cultivation in the Upazila this season.

DAE Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said, adequate measures have been taken to combat the spread of disease and pest attack; adequate advice is provided to farmers so that they can get rid of such adverse circumstances, he added.















