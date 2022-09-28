World Tourism Day observed



Rangamati Zilla Parishad and District Administration jointly brought out a colourful rally in the town on Tuesday to mark the World Tourism Day. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, a meeting was held in the Collectorate Conference room. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohammad Golam Mostafa presided over the programme.

Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr. Saiful Islam, Senior Assistant Commissioner Babul Sutradhor, Assistant Commissioner Fathema-Tuz-Zohura, Freedom Fighter Md Asad Ullah, District Krishak League General Secretary Anwar Hossain Bacchu, Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, and Alam Sarowar Tito were present at the meeting.

PIROJPUR: The district administration and Bangladesh Tourism Board jointly organized different programmes to mark the day.

A colourful rally was brought out from the circuit house premises. After parading main roads, it ended on the premises of deputy Commissioner (DC) office in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was arranged in DC office conference room. The meeting was attended by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman as the chief guest while Additional DC (Education and ICT) Madubhi Roy presided over it.

Students, especially scouts, girls guides, rover scouts from academic institutions, were present at the meeting. They expressed their experience about tourism and different kinds of pollution in the district, and identified challenges and way forward.

Among others, Additional Deputy Magistrate (Administration) Md Aminul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Khairul Hasan, representative of the civil surgeon Dr. Sakil Sarwar, and freedom fighter Goutam Chawdhury spoke.

District level government officials, public representatives, teachers, journalists and women were present at the meeting.











