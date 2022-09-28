RU, UK HC exchange views on education

RAJSHAHI, Sept 27: British High Commission in Dhaka and Rajshahi University (RU) on Tuesday had an exchange of views on various issues relating to education and research.

Deputy High Commissioner Javed Patel, on behalf of British High Commission in Dhaka, and RU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Golam Sabbir Sattar attended the meeting.

Vice-chancellor expressed interest in cooperation with British universities and higher research institutes in education and research field. Deputy High Commissioner assured him of taking necessary measures in this regard.

Among others, Pro-VC Professor Md Sultan-ul-Islam, Proctor Professor Asabul Haque, Public Relations Department Administrator Professor Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Career Counselling and Development Centre Assistant Director Dr. Monira Jannatul Kobra and Md. Imran Hossain, British High Commission Counselor Daniel Sherry and Foreign Policy Analyst Kamruzzaman were present.











