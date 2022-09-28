Video
Japan honours assassinated Abe at a rare state funeral

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe outside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27. Thousands of Japanese and foreign dignitaries have gathered in Tokyo on September 27 to honour Abe, at a rare state funeral that has sparked controversy and protest. photo : AFP



TOKYO, Sept 27: Japanese and foreign dignitaries paid tribute to assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral on Tuesday that drew both mourners and protesters to central Tokyo.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described the former leader as a "person of courage" in a eulogy, listing his achievements, including efforts to strengthen Japan's diplomatic ties.
"I feel heart-breaking grief," Kishida said as he faced a photograph of Abe that was hung above a grand floral structure used to display his ashes, medals and the Japanese flag.
The decorative box of ashes had been carried by his widow Akie into Tokyo's storied Budokan venue, where a 19-gun salute sounded in honour of the slain politician.
Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister and one of the country's most recognisable political figures, known for cultivating international alliances and his "Abenomics" economic strategy.    -AFP


