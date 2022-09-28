Modi in Japan to attend Abe’s state funeral

TOKYO, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Modi will join several global leaders to pay tributes to Abe.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend Abe's funeral on Tuesday.

The former prime minister reshaped Japan's foreign policy, including setting out a bold vision for a quantum leap in ties with India.

"Landed in Tokyo," Modi tweeted, posting photos of him while deplaning. He also posted a similar tweet in Japanese. -PTI







