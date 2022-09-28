Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nepal seeks Interpol's help to find fugitive cricket star

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

KATHMANDU, SEPT 27: Nepali police have sought help from Interpol to locate the country's fugitive suspended national cricket captain, they said Tuesday.
A Nepali court issued an arrest warrant for Sandeep Lamichhane earlier this month following an allegation of rape by a 17-year-old girl.
But the leg-spinner is thought to have remained in the Caribbean where he was playing in a tournament.
Interpol issued a "diffusion" notice against him on Sunday asking member countries for their co-operation locating him, Nepali police spokesperson Tek Prasad Rai told AFP.
"We hope this will help the arrest of Lamichhane for the investigation of a rape complaint case against him," he said.
Lamichhane had pledged on social media Sunday to return home "as soon as possible" to fight the accusation.
Without revealing his whereabouts, the 22-year-old posted on Facebook that he was in "isolation" due to his mental and physical condition, saying the arrest warrant had "made me mentally disturbed".
Lamichhane had been a poster boy for the rise of cricket in mountainous Nepal, which gained one-day international status in 2018.
His big break came when he was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for the money-spinning Indian Premier League in 2018, and he has since been Nepal's most sought-after cricketer.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Murray backs Federer as future Laver Cup captain
Italy beat Hungary for consolation of Nations League final-four
England rally in six-goal Germany thriller to ease pressure on Southgate
Nepal seeks Interpol's help to find fugitive cricket star
2nd Bangabandhu Int'l Squash tournament to begin October 5
Tamim, Mahmudullah remain unsold in T10 league
Jahanara, Fargana return to Tigresses squad for Asia Cup
Jatrabari KC earn emphatic win in Sr. Div Football


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft