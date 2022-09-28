Video
2nd Bangabandhu Int'l Squash tournament to begin October 5

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

The 2nd Bangabandhu International Squash tournament will begin from October 5 in the city with the participation of ten countries.
The participating countries are Iran, Iraq, Cairo, Malaysia New Zealand, Kuwait, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and host Bangladesh.
Along with the Bangabandhu International Squash tournament, the Bangladesh Squash Federation will also organize one more international tournament and a youth tournament which will be held in the name of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The tournament, to be sponsored by Ispahani Group, will continue till October 9.
In the women's satellite tour, the Bangladesh women's players will play against Sri Lanka professional women's players. While hundred players of U-15 and U-17 categories will compete in the youth tournament.
The tournament matches will be held at Gulshan Club, Uttara Club and Army Squash complex.
In this regards, a press conference was held on Tuesday at Bangladesh Olympic Association's auditorium to provide all the details of the meet. The trophy of the tournament also unveiled in the press conference.
Bangladesh Squash Racket Federation's (BSRF) president Farque Khan, MP, was the chief guest on the occasion. BSRF's general secretary Brigadier general Kamrul Islam SPC (Retd), tournament sponsor Ispahani Group's general manager Omor Hannan, were among others, present in the press conference.     -BSS


