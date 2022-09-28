Tamim, Mahmudullah remain unsold in T10 league

Four more Bangladeshi players joined Shakib Al Hasan to play T10 league but Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad remained unsold.

Bangla Tigers announced Shakib Al Hasan as the icon player and captain in the upcoming T10 League. It was thought that more Bangladeshi cricketers will write their names in this franchise cricket of 10 overs and it turned out to be so.

Shakib's team Bangla Tigers has signed the vice-captain of Bangladesh T20 team Nurul Hasan Sohan. He was taken in 'C' category. In the same team, Mritunjoy Chowdhury got a place in the emerging category.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are the other two Bangladeshi cricketers who got teams after Monday's draft. Taskin, who is in great form in all three formats, will play for Deccan Gladiators. Team Abu Dhabi signed on the other hand Mustafizur.

Inform Afif Hossain is the other cricket who went unsold along with former Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal despite their names in the draft.

The sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin on November 23 while the final on December 4.

This time two more teams were added. The previous six teams were Bangla Tigers, Chennai Braves, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi, along with the new two teams SAMP Army and New York Strikers. -BSS







