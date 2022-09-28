Video
Jahanara, Fargana return to Tigresses squad for Asia Cup

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Jahanara Alam and Fargana Hoque Pinky returned to Bangladesh Women's team as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the T20 Asia Cup to be held in Sylhet from October 1-15.
The hosts, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, will play in the opening fixture of the competition against Thailand on October 1 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Ground 2 (SICS Outer).
Fast bowler Jahanara had missed the T20 World Cup Qualifiers due to a hand injury while Fargana, missed the tournament due to Covid-19. Fariha Trisna is the other one who also returned to the fold.
Bangladesh are the defending champions of the tournament having won the previous edition of the Asia Cup in 2018 in Malaysia.
Squad
Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Mst Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Shohaly Akter.
Stand by: Marufa Akther, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rabeya Khan.     -BSS


