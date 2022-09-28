Jatrabari KC earn emphatic win in Sr. Div Football

Jatrabari Krira Chakra registered an overwhelming 4-0 victory over Sadharan Bima Corporation Sporting Club in a match of the Senior Division Football League held on Tuesday at Birshresha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Torikul Islam, Uzzal Hossain, Somor Joy and Belal Ahmed scored one goal each for the winners in the 8th, 69th, 82nd and 90+2nd minutes respectively.

In the day's another match, Badda Jagoroni Sangsad split point with Dilkusha Sporting Club when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw held at the same venue.

In the proceeding, Hafizur Rahman put Badda Jagoroni ahead in the 10th minute while Arman Hossain scored the equalizer for Dilkusha in the 75th minute of the match. -BSS







