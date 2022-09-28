

National Youth Hockey begins Thursday

On the first day of the meet, Dhaka district face Shariatpur district in the opening match at 2 pm while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan meet Narayanganj district in the day's second match of the opening day's fixture at 4 pm.

Both the matches will be held at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest. Al Arafa Islami Bank Limited's chairman, board of directors, Alhaj Selim Rahman and managing director and chief executive officer Forman R Chowdhury will present in the opening ceremony as special guests.

The competition will be held with the participation of fifty seven teams including fifty two district teams, four educational boards and BKSP at nine venues across the country.

The venues are Dhaka, Mymensingh, Narail, Faridpur, Khulna Cumilla, Chattogram, Dinajpur and Joypurhat.

In this regards, a press conference was held on Tuesday at conference room of BHF's VVIP Lounge to provide all the details of the meet.

Al-Arafa Islami Bank Limited's deputy managing director Sabbir Ahmed, and senior vice president head of PR Jalal Ahmed, Youth hockey's tournament committee's chairman Jaki Ahmed Ripon and BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf were present in the press conference. -BSS











