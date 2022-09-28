Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Joty '110 percent' hopeful to retain the Asia Cup trophy

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

The Bangladesh Women's cricket team captain Nigar Sultana Joty speaks at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after arrived from UAE becoming champion of T20 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

The Bangladesh Women's cricket team captain Nigar Sultana Joty speaks at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after arrived from UAE becoming champion of T20 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

The Bangladesh Women's cricket team captain Nigar Sultana Joty brimmed with confidence to retain the trophy of Asia Cup, which Bangladesh will host in the next month.
The Tigresses who won the Asia Cup in 2018 for the first time, beating mighty India in last ball thriller in Malaysia knew that the tag of defending champions is itself a pressure. But they vowed not to back out from materializing the dream given they need to improve the T20 rankings also to make them eligible for T20 World Cup directly.
"Before leaving the country, we said we don't want to play qualifiers anymore. Since we are now in FTP, we will play the T20 matches in bilateral series. There is Asia Cup in which we are defending champions. So our target must be to win the series and win the match. By doing this, if we advance in the rankings, we will not have to play qualifiers next time," Joty said on Tuesday after landing in Bangladesh following their highly successful Qualifiers journey in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Bangladesh became hat-trick champions in T20 Qualifiers of late, beating Ireland in the final. Joty said they now want to focus solely on Asia Cup, which will start in Sylhet from October 1. Like the other time, India who had recently won their first bilateral series on England soil will be
Bangladesh's main contender.
Joty still is keeping Bangladesh ahead as they will be playing at their home soil.
"Since the game is at home, we should put ourselves ahead. I think the biggest motivation is that we have qualified for the World Cup, which is motivating the whole team," she added.
"There are many in our team who have played in the Asia Cup. So everyone is experienced. And we are 110 percent confident to retain the title because we are playing at home and the team is in a good position. So of course I would like to hold the title on our home soil."
All the matches of the tournament will be held in Sylhet. 9 out of 24 matches will be played at Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The remaining 15 matches will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The seven participating teams will face each other in the T20 format tournament. The curtain will come down on October 15 with the finals of the Women's Asia Cup.
Bangladesh women's team did not lose a single match in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Therefore, Joty thinks that there is no better preparation for the Asia Cup.
"I would say it was the best preparation for us, because there is no better preparation than playing matches. Since we have been playing in this format, it will help us a lot in the Asia Cup. We are playing together and we got team combination right in the Asia Cup, if we can play as a team, I think there will be a good result in the Asia Cup."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Murray backs Federer as future Laver Cup captain
Italy beat Hungary for consolation of Nations League final-four
England rally in six-goal Germany thriller to ease pressure on Southgate
Nepal seeks Interpol's help to find fugitive cricket star
2nd Bangabandhu Int'l Squash tournament to begin October 5
Tamim, Mahmudullah remain unsold in T10 league
Jahanara, Fargana return to Tigresses squad for Asia Cup
Jatrabari KC earn emphatic win in Sr. Div Football


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft