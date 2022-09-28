Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India cracks down on Islamic group

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

NEW DELHI, Sept 27: Indian authorities have detained scores of members of an Islamic organisation on Tuesday, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities.
The arrests follow a crackdown earlier this month on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in which about 100 people were detained. The PFI has condemned the detentions and related raids as harassment and held street protests.
"This is nothing but prevention of the right to democratic protests against the central government's witch-hunt targeting PFI and is quite natural and expected under this autocratic system," PFI said on Twitter on Tuesday after what it called "massive arrests".
Police in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh said they detained 57 persons linked to the PFI on Tuesday because of "violent acts conducted by them and their rising anti-national activities across the country".
Similar detentions were made in the northeastern state of Assam, its chief minister told reporters, days after he asked for a ban on the PFI.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India cracks down on Islamic group
Cricketer Al-Amin gets bail
Treatment at community clinic a must to treat  hypertensive heart disease: Speakers
ACC sues BIWTA Chair, 9 officials, 3 leasees
Chandpur UP Chair Selim Khan surrenders
Plant resources threatened by pests and diseases
Hurricane back again
Nouka Baich at Karotoa River


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft