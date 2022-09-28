Video
Cricketer Al-Amin gets bail

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Court Correspondent

National cricketer Al-Amin Hossain was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a domestic violence case filed by his wife Israt Jahan.
Al-Amin surrendered to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court and prayed to court for granting bail.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin passed the bail order after hearing on bail prayer.
On Sept 7, Israt filed a complaint against her husband with the same court. After scrutinising the complainant's, the court took the matter into consideration and ordered Al-Amin to appear before it on Tuesday.
Israt had previously filed a written complaint with Mirpur Model Police Station, accusing Al-Amin of inflicting physical violence on her and demanding a dowry. The complaint was then recorded as a case at the police station on Sept 1. Al-Amin received anticipatory bail in the case.


