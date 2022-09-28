Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Treatment at community clinic a must to treat  hypertensive heart disease: Speakers

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

According to the World Health Organization, 1.28 billion people suffer from high blood pressure worldwide and two-thirds of them live in low- and middle-income countries, including Bangladesh.
Highlighting this information public health experts and heart specialists said that hypertension is one of the major causes of heart disease.
They made this comment at a webinar titled 'Hypertension and Heart Disease Risks in Bangladesh and the Needful," organized by research and advocacy organization PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 on the occasion of World Heart Day 2022.
The day will be observed on Thursday, September 29, under the theme "Use Heart for Every Heart."
However, health experts also noted that 2 lakh 77 thousand people die of heart disease in Bangladesh every year, one of the main causes is hypertension.
One in every five adults in Bangladesh suffers from hypertension, which is very alarming. Untreated high blood pressure can lead to chest pain or angina, heart attack, heart failure, and irregular heartbeat.
It is a matter of concern that in recent times, prevalence of heart disease is being observed among the youth of the country.
To deal with this situation, it is necessary to create public awareness about hypertension and ensure the availability of blood pressure measurement and hypertension medicines in all community clinics across the country and increase the government's budget in this sector.
Dr Masud Reza Kabir, Line Director of Community Based Health Care (CBHC) and Director General of Health Services (DGHS) said that hypertension treatment has already started at the community clinic level and it will be possible to expand the programme in all community clinics across the country soon.
Professor Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, Head of Department of Epidemiology and Research, National Heart Foundation; Professor Dr. S M Mustafa Zaman, Department of Cardiology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU); Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Bangladesh Country Lead, GHAI; NHF RESOLVE Hypertension Control Program Manager Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiyan and Deputy Program Manager Dr Shamim Jubayer; and ABM Zubair, Executive Director of PROGGA were also present at the webinar as discussants. The webinar was moderated by PROGGA's Coordinator Sadia Galiba Prova. People of different professions from different regions of the country participated in the webinar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India cracks down on Islamic group
Cricketer Al-Amin gets bail
Treatment at community clinic a must to treat  hypertensive heart disease: Speakers
ACC sues BIWTA Chair, 9 officials, 3 leasees
Chandpur UP Chair Selim Khan surrenders
Plant resources threatened by pests and diseases
Hurricane back again
Nouka Baich at Karotoa River


Latest News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
Price of oil breaking our back: Jaishankar on oil in US
Quader asks BNP to shun demand of caretaker govt
Political violence, electoral instability scare foreign investors, says US envoy
Miraz lifts Bangladesh to 169-5 in 2nd T20 against UAE
Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain
3 killed in Kishoreganj road mishap
Farmer killed in Laxmipur lightning strike
Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh
Korean live music concert in Dhaka on October 1
Most Read News
76th birthday of Sheikh Hasina: A blessed leader for people
Rethinking to transform tourism sector in Bangladesh
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj
Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held
Plastic waste - A key reason for water logging in Dhaka
Conserve Chattogram hill tracts forest ecology
Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50
BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Italy's first woman PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft