Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, 3:33 AM
Lease Anomaly

ACC sues BIWTA Chair, 9 officials, 3 leasees

Published : Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to file cases against some 13 persons including Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Golam Sadek its nine other officials and three lease holders with the charge of anomalies in leasing three launch terminals of the country.
The terminals are- Nagarbari Ghat, Noradaha Ghat and Kazirhat Ghat.
The approval was given on Tuesday in the commission meeting held at ACC headquarters to file the case against the 13 persons after primary investigation. After filing the case, the investigation officer of the ACC will conduct final investigation on the matter.
ACC's Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) Alias Hossain conducted the primary investigation. The case would be filed within a day or two, according to the ACC sources.
According to the ACC and BIWTA officials, other accused officials of BIWTA are- its member Delwar Hossain, former director Abu Zafar Haider, who retired recently, former director Wakil Newaz, now secretary of the authority, additional director Saiful Islam, joint director Julfa Khanam, deputy director Mustafizur Rahman and former deputy directors Selim Reza, Kabir Hossain and Masud Parvez.
Other three accused of the case are- lessees of the three terminals Ezaz Hossain Sohag, Saif Ahmed Imon and Rafiqul Islam Khan.
According to the allegations, the 10 persons were charged for leasing the terminals in 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years with fewer fees than the usual fees could be taken from the lessees. The authority hasn't followed due tp procedures to lease the ghats. Due to the irregularities, the government has to loss around Tk6.80 crore from the three terminals. During the primary investigation, the investigation officer has found prove of the allegations and placed it before the commission for its decision to file case.
According to the ACC and BIWTA sources, former Awami League lawmaker from Pabna Khandker Azizul Haque Arzu filed the complaint to the ACC for investigation raising the allegation of irregularities in leasing the ghats and charging fewer than the usual fees.
The BIWTA officials, however, claimed preferring anonymity that they were not involved with any irregularity in leasing the terminals during the period. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they couldn't lease the terminals with proper fees and were compelled to lease those with smaller amount of fees.


