Chandpur UP Chair Selim Khan surrenders

A Dhaka Court fixed October 12 for hearing on bail petition of Chandpur's much-talked about union parishad chairman Md Selim Khan in a corruption case.

As per instruction of the Supreme court, the accused Selim Khan surrendered before the court of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Tuesday. After a short hearing, Judge Asaduzzaman said in his order that the accused will remain as before.

On September 20, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed a High Court order that had granted bail to him. The Supreme Court also ordered Selim Khan to surrender before the Metropolitan Session Judge Court by Tuesday.

On September 14, the High Court (HC) granted anticipatory bail to him for four weeks in a graft case. On August 1, ACC's Assistant Director Ataur Rahman filed the case against Selim Khan for acquiring the assets illegally. According to the complaint, Selim Khan acquired assets worth Tk 345,3 81,119 beyond his known source of income and he concealed information about his assets.











