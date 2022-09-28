Nouka Baich at Karotoa River

DINAJPUR, Sept 27: The 'Nouka Baich,' a traditional boat race was organized for the second time this year at Kumarpur Ghat of Karotoa River in Ghoraghat Upazila on Tuesday. Two local teams participated in the event.

Earlier on September 20, the boat race was organized at the same place with the participation of four teams.

Tragicaly a boat capsize incident three days back killed, so far, 68 people mostly women and children. The wail of mourners still makes the air thick in the area and mourners visiting the spot to get the trace of their missing near ones.

The people of five villages under the Ghoraghat upazila organized the event to encourage local people to keep the rivers and boat culture alive.

Visiting the venue of the event in Ghoraghat Upazila, it was seen that the teams had a long narrow row boat each under different names. At least 60 to 100 oarsmen sat in rows on both sides of the boats. wearing distinct jerseys.

At the end of the boat there were two or three people with drums. Playing music and drums, the oarsmen paddled the boats in unison to the beat of the drums. Same time, the sailors sang different 'saree songs' to the beat of the drums.

Thousands of people including a good number of women and children from different parts of the upazila gathered on the banks of the river and enjoyed the traditional boat race. Later, a prize distribution ceremony was held on the bank of the river. This time the boat-men competed vigorously to go ahead of each other to win the race. At the end of the game, cash and prizes including cows and goats were given to the winning and losing teams.

Rebekka Sultana, a primary school teacher, came to enjoy the boat race at Kumarpur Ghat.

She said, "I hadn't seen a 'Nouka Baich' for years. I have come here to enjoy the event along with my little daughter. My daughter has never seen this show."

Quddus Molla, a 50-year-old van driver of Nawabganj, came to watch the 'Nouka Baich.'

He said, "We also used to play with boats at once. earlier, such races were held every year. Now this game has almost disappeared. It's a positive sign that the organizers have been trying to organize such game every year for the next generation."











