

Southeast Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank

Southeast Bank Ltd has recently signed a Participation Agreement with Agricultural Credit Department, Bangladesh Bank for availing 'Refinance Scheme of Taka 1,000 Crore for Wheat and Maize production', says a press release. In presence of A.K.M. Sajedur Rahman Khan, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited and Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director, Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations. Other officials from both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.