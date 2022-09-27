SIBL opens twenty two sub-branches



Social Islami Bank opened twenty two sub-branches through virtual platform at its head office on Monday, says a press release.Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Chief Remittance Officer Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of BC and GBD Saif Al-Amin, were also present at the event. Managers of different branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.