Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:57 AM
BANKING EVENTS

Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Pubali Bank Ltd has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for disbursement of loans under the Tk. 1000 crore refinancing scheme aimed at increasing the production of wheat and maize, says a press release.
Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited and Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director, Agriculture Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan was present on the occasion. Pubali Bank Limited General Manager and Head of SME Naresh Chandra Basak and senior officials of Bangladesh Bank's Agriculture Credit  Department were present at the signing ceremony.


