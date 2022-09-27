

Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited and Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director, Agriculture Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan was present on the occasion. Pubali Bank Limited General Manager and Head of SME Naresh Chandra Basak and senior officials of Bangladesh Bank's Agriculture Credit Department were present at the signing ceremony.

