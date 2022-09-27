Video
Walton Smart TV gets huge response in Ireland market

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Bangladesh's leading multinational electronics brand's Walton android smart television is witnessing huge response in Ireland being displayed and sold in its largest retail store DID Electrical.
It's a milestone towards the market expansion of Walton's brand business in Europe and also achieving the vision of becoming a top global consumer electronics brand, said a press release.
Syed Al Imran, vice-president of Walton's Global Business Division (GBD) and also in-charge of the Europe market, said, "This year, Walton TV expanded its brand business to some European countries including Ireland."
Walton delivered the first shipment of its 32, 43 and 55-inch android Smart TV to Ireland in April last. Ireland's renowned consumer electronics appliance company 'Sommer Limited' is marketing the Walton brand television, he added.
Walton TV's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said the market expansion of TV exports to Ireland is a great milestone towards achieving Walton's 'Go Global 2030' vision.
Geographically, Ireland is a promising market. Great Britain is its neighbouring country. Walton TV export to Ireland has created the opportunities to expand its brand business to market of Great Britain, he said
Walton is now exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled TVs to more than 35 countries through its hundreds of global business partners. The European market holds almost 95 percent of the total exports of Walton TV.    -UNB


