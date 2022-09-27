Video
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022
Moscow bourse falls 10pc to post-Ukraine offensive low

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

MOSCOW, Sept 26: The Moscow stock exchange plunged 10 percent to its lowest point since Russia began its Ukraine offensive seven months ago as tensions grew across the country over partial military mobilisation.
The benchmark ruble-denominated Moex index sank 10.2 percent to 1,873.55 points in early afternoon trading, dropping below the 1,900 points mark for the first time since the February move into neighbouring Ukraine.
It later pulled back just above the mark.
At the start of the year, the index had stood just shy of 4,000 points but then shed half its value almost overnight after the February 24 start of what Russia terms its "special operation" in Ukraine.    -AFP


