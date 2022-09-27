Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bdjobs holds technical job fair in Dhaka today

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Bdjobs.com has organized a technical job fair to recruit more than 5,000 workers for 60 leading companies of the country.
The job fair will be held at the PSC Convention Hall in Mirpur Today (Tuesday) from 9 am-5 pm, said Prakash Roy Chowdhury, director of bdjobs.com.
Thirty-thousand different technical professionals and certificate or diploma holders have already registered online to apply for  jobs at the fair, said a press release.
This job fair is for those who have been working as Nurse, Health Technologists, Chef, Waiter, Electrician, Plumber, Mechanic, Technician, Graphic Designing, Driver, Carpenter and other technical professions.
BdJobs.com organised such fair aiming to establishing an easy connection between skilled technical workers and the companies.
Executive Chairman (Secretary) of National Skills Development Authority, Nasrin Afroz will inaugurate the job fair as chief guest. Md Ali Akbar Khan, Chairman, Bangladesh Technical Education Board and Joint Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i, Nahid Sultana Mallik will be present in the inauguration session as special guest.
A2i in collaboration with BRAC Skill Development Institute, have assisted bdjobs.com to organize the technical job fair.
BdJobs organises technical job fairs in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet every year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
SIBL opens twenty two sub-branches
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Walton Smart TV gets huge response in Ireland market
Moscow bourse falls 10pc to post-Ukraine offensive low
Bdjobs holds technical job fair in Dhaka today
Bangladesh cement exports rise by 114pc in July-Aug


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft