Bdjobs holds technical job fair in Dhaka today

Bdjobs.com has organized a technical job fair to recruit more than 5,000 workers for 60 leading companies of the country.

The job fair will be held at the PSC Convention Hall in Mirpur Today (Tuesday) from 9 am-5 pm, said Prakash Roy Chowdhury, director of bdjobs.com.

Thirty-thousand different technical professionals and certificate or diploma holders have already registered online to apply for jobs at the fair, said a press release.

This job fair is for those who have been working as Nurse, Health Technologists, Chef, Waiter, Electrician, Plumber, Mechanic, Technician, Graphic Designing, Driver, Carpenter and other technical professions.

BdJobs.com organised such fair aiming to establishing an easy connection between skilled technical workers and the companies.

Executive Chairman (Secretary) of National Skills Development Authority, Nasrin Afroz will inaugurate the job fair as chief guest. Md Ali Akbar Khan, Chairman, Bangladesh Technical Education Board and Joint Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i, Nahid Sultana Mallik will be present in the inauguration session as special guest.

A2i in collaboration with BRAC Skill Development Institute, have assisted bdjobs.com to organize the technical job fair.

BdJobs organises technical job fairs in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet every year. -UNB



