Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh cement exports rise by 114pc in July-Aug

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

During the first two months - July and August - of FY22-23, Bangladesh cement exporters brought home an export revenue of US$1.65m on cement exports, which rose 114.29 per cent over the same months last year. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, says the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.
Bangladesh has set an export target for the cement industry at US$11m during the 12 months of the ongoing financial year, ending 31 June 2023, compared to US$9.57m earned in FY21-22. This translates to expected growth of 15 per cent YoY, according to EPB. More than a dozen companies export cement to India, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
SIBL opens twenty two sub-branches
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Walton Smart TV gets huge response in Ireland market
Moscow bourse falls 10pc to post-Ukraine offensive low
Bdjobs holds technical job fair in Dhaka today
Bangladesh cement exports rise by 114pc in July-Aug


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft