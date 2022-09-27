Bangladesh cement exports rise by 114pc in July-Aug

During the first two months - July and August - of FY22-23, Bangladesh cement exporters brought home an export revenue of US$1.65m on cement exports, which rose 114.29 per cent over the same months last year. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, says the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.

Bangladesh has set an export target for the cement industry at US$11m during the 12 months of the ongoing financial year, ending 31 June 2023, compared to US$9.57m earned in FY21-22. This translates to expected growth of 15 per cent YoY, according to EPB. More than a dozen companies export cement to India, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.



