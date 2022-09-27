Video
Bashundhara Ready Mix commissions 2nd plant

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business correspondent

Bashundhara Ready Mix and Construction Industries Limited (BRMCIL) has commissioned its second plant for producing world-class concrete products.
Bashundhara Group Sector-C -Chief Operating Officer Mirza Mujahidul Islam inaugurated the plant near Kanchan Bridge in Narayanganj on Sunday.
Bashundhara Group's construction sector Senior Executive Director Aman Ullah, marketing and business development's Head of Division  Towfique Hasan, Toggi Shipping's Head of Division Mahbubur Rahman, General Manager Biswajit Dhar, Readymix Head of Operation Shishir Kumar Biswas and Assistant General Manager Masudul Haque were, among other officials, present on the occasion.
Kanchan municipality mayor Rafiqul Islam also attended the function.
Concerned officials said the plant will produce 120 cubic metre concretes per hour and deliver to Bashundhara Residential Area, Purbachal, Banani, Uttara, Tongi, Rupsi, Gausia, Bhulta, Araihazar, Madhabdi and other areas for supporting small to large scale construction projects.
The readymix concrete has gained popularity for its support to durable construction as well as reducing the construction time and cost to a great extent.
Addressing the inauguration event, Bashundhara Group Sector-C Chief Operating Officer Mirza Mujahidul Islam said their first plant was commissioned in January 2022 in Keraniganj to produce high-quality concrete.
"We have been producing quality readymix with PSI strength desired by customers. To meet increasing demand for concrete, the second plant has been launched. The plant will produce 1600 thousand CFT (Concrete Filled Tube) per month," he said.
He said the country's largest readymix plant will be launched soon in block-P of Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital.


