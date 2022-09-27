Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banglalink ramps up internet speeds to boost digital services

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Amsterdam, 26 September 2022: VEON Ltd., a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that Banglalink, its operating company in Bangladesh, is launching next generation 4G networks nationwide across Bangladesh to provide high-quality connectivity to accelerate the use of digital services.
The new mobile network is being rolled out over the next few months and will typically double internet speeds once available, says Globe Newswire.
With 92.8% of internet users in Bangladesh relying on 4G to access digital services1, the availability of high-speed, high-quality digital connectivity through Banglalink will benefit the economic development of Bangladesh.
"Bangladesh is one of the world's fastest-growing economies and needs a fast high-quality network to support its rapid economic development," says Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON.
"Banglalink's next generation 4G network typically doubles internet speeds and will enable superior digital services.  This will help our customers in their personal and professional lives, benefit the country of Bangladesh by boosting the economy, and reinforce Banglalink's position as the leading digital communications services provider in Bangladesh."
The new Banglalink 4G network uses the 2.3 GHz spectrum it procured when it doubled its spectrum allocation in April 2022, employs the latest Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology, and has involved the deployment of 3,000 new base stations to provide a total of 14,000 sites across the country.  
Banglalink is the first mobile operator in Bangladesh to deploy the next-generation TDD technology, and the network is being systematically rolled out across the country over the next few months and is being launched in Khulna, Bangladesh's third largest city.  The TDD network will improve the speed and availability of digital communications across Bangladesh while providing higher connection quality for users of Banglalink's health, education, and entertainment digital services.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
SIBL opens twenty two sub-branches
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Walton Smart TV gets huge response in Ireland market
Moscow bourse falls 10pc to post-Ukraine offensive low
Bdjobs holds technical job fair in Dhaka today
Bangladesh cement exports rise by 114pc in July-Aug


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft