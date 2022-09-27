

ACI signs MoU with PSTU for Biochar Technology

Business Director of ACI Fertilizer Bashir Ahmed and Registrar Dr. Muhmmad Kamrul Islam signed on behalf of their organization with presence of Vice Chancellor of PSTU Professor Dr. Swadesh Chandra Samanta, says a press release.

Along with other distinguish participants Director of Training and Research Professor Abul Kashem Chowdhury, Dean of Post Graduation Study Professor Fazlul Haqueinventor and researcher of the Biochar technology Professor Dr. Shamim Mia and Kbd Jahidul Islam Kham from Product Development of ACI attended in this agreement signing ceremony.

Biochar is defined as carbonised biomass obtained from sustainable sources and sequestered in soils to sustainably enhance their agricultural and environmental value under present and future management. Soil degradation is a major concern in agriculture globally. To address this burgeoning problem, researchers suggested applying biochar to degraded soils in order to enhance its quality.

Some of the ways that biochar may help improve soil quality including enhancing soil structure, increasing water retention and aggregation, decreasing acidity, reducing nitrous oxide emissions, improving porosity, regulating nitrogen leaching, improving electrical conductivity, improving microbial properties.

Under this MoU, PSTU will hand over the biochar production technology to ACI Fertilizer for commercial production. ACI will provide access to their factory for the production of Biochar Enriched Fertilizer and carryout trails in their own research and development field and establish demonstration in farmers' fields.

Moreover, PSTU will transfer "Biochar Enriched Fertilizer Technology" to Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI). ACI will take up Biochar Enriched Fertilizer Technology for production and marketing out to the farmers of the country.



