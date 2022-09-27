Nagad offers up to 20pc discount during Durga Puja

On the occasion of Durga Puja, Nagad has rolled out unique cashback and discount offers for its customers to shop during the festive season. Customers can receive up to a 20 percent cashback or discount when paying with Nagad in three categories at over 50 brand outlets across the country.

Under the campaign theme 'Utshab er Khushi Nagad-a Beshi' campaign, customers will enjoy cashback or discounts on Nagad payments made in the lifestyle, e-commerce, and restaurant categories. The deal will run for varying lengths of time depending on the merchant's own offer policy.

Customers may receive up to 20 percent instant cashback in the lifestyle category by shopping from brands such as Baby Shop, Top Ten, Rise, K Kraft, Anjans, Raw Nation, Rang Bangladesh, Bishwa Rang, Sailor, Cat's Eye Limited, Sara Lifestyle, and many more. Customers will receive the cashback offer if they make the payment at selected merchant outlets using the Nagad Merchant QR or Nagad Accounts Merchant Pay options.

In addition, customers can enjoy up to 50 percent discount on online shopping on the occasion of Puja by making the payment through SSL Gateway. The offers are available at online brands in various categories including apparel, furniture, and electronics including Casual Polo, Perfume Bangladesh, Goody Bro, K Craft, Pride, Ribana, Sneaker Pimp Shopping Corner, and many more brands. The offer will continue till 05th October 2022. However, this offer is not applicable for Nagad App or USSD *167#.

Besides Nagad is also offering up to 20 percent instant cashback on 'Nagad' payments at selected sweets and food stores to add a different dimension to the joy of Puja. Customers can enjoy this offer at many restaurants including Well Food, Classic Sweets, Banglar Sweets, Cake Story, and Banker's Cafe & Restaurant. The offers will be available till 30 October 2022.



