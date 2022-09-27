Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Premier Bank opens CMSE credit disbursement

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Ltd organised an "Open Cottage, Micro and Small Enterprise Credit Disbursem
Premier Bank opens CMSE credit disbursement

Premier Bank opens CMSE credit disbursement

ent Program" at Dr. H.B.M Iqbal Education City, Bhairab, Kishoregonj, says a press release.
Chaired by M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO The Premier Bank Ltd, the event was attended by Md. Obaidul Hoque, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank was present as Chief Guest and Md. Jaker Hossain, Director, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank as Special Guest.
 Muhammed Ali, Honorable Advisor, The Premier Bank Ltd,  Syed Nowsher Ali, DMD & Banani Branch Head,  Md. Shahid Hassan Mallik, DMD and Narayangonj Branch and Zonal Head,  Sayed Abul Hashem FCA, FCMA, DMD and Chief Financial Officer,  Anisul Kabir, SEVP and Chief Credit Officer were also present in the program.  Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP & Head of SME and Agriculture Banking Division, The Premier Bank Ltd. delivered the Welcome Speech in the programme.
Through the Open Cottage, Micro & Small Enterprise Credit Disbursement Program, The Premier Bank Ltd. handed over cheque to the 15 selected Cottage and Micro loan customers in presence of 400 CMS Entrepreneurs.  Muhammed Ali, Advisor, The Premier Bank Limited, focused on extending finance to the marginal entrepreneurs of the country towards building a Sonar Bangla envisioned by the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director & CEO, The Premier Bank Limited, emphasized on the proper utilization of the loan & expressed optimism to replicate the model of Cottage, Micro & Small loan financing program all over Bangladesh. Chief Guest of the program  Md. Obaidul Hoque stated that Bangladesh would become the developed country if all marginal Cottage, Micro and Small entrepreneurs could be brought under the financial inclusion. He also expressed thanks to the Premier Bank Limited for providing loan facility to the marginal Cottage, Micro entrepreneurs in the remote area of Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
SIBL opens twenty two sub-branches
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Walton Smart TV gets huge response in Ireland market
Moscow bourse falls 10pc to post-Ukraine offensive low
Bdjobs holds technical job fair in Dhaka today
Bangladesh cement exports rise by 114pc in July-Aug


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft