20 startups in Huawei ICT Incubator final round

Huawei ICT Incubator 2022 Bangladesh has got 20 startups for the final round of this competition.

Two independent jury panels with the cooperation of the strategic partners, Startup Bangladesh Limited and Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) have selected these finalists from 68 startups who joined the Incubator Bootcamp previously.

The winners of the bootcamp stage of this Huawei ICT Incubator, an Incubator program for startups, are divided into two groups - Idea Stage and Early Stage.

Each group got ten finalists. Finalists of the idea stage startups are Orgavet Medicine, Wastech, InsureCow, SEnergy, Bonik, Durjoy DSS, U-Turn, Krishian Ltd, Fitnation, and Relaxy. Meanwhile, the winners of the early-stage startups arePalki, Bepresent IT, Urban Gaz Limited, WeGro Technologies Limited, Esscre, Trabil, Jahaji Ltd., PujiGhor, Scientiko Ltd., and INovex Idea Solution.

The champion of both the Idea Stage and Early Stage startups of the ICT Incubator competition will get BDT 500,000 prize money, USD 125,000 Huawei Cloud credit & the CEO will get a chance to meet successful foreign startups. On the other hand, 1st and 2nd runners-up will get BDT 300,000 and BDT 100,000 prize money, respectively. Besides, both the CEOs of the runners-ups will also get the chance to meet successful foreign startups and USD 80,000 Huawei Cloud Credit.

On this recent development, Sami Ahmed, Managing Director, Startup Bangladesh Limited, said, "Huawei ICT Incubator has been launched for the 1st time in Bangladesh and it has been a great journey so far. This Incubator can be a great platform for the upcoming startups of Bangladesh. With this program we are trying to provide them necessary guidance and a grant so that they can come up with their impactful ICT solutions for the society. We are glad to be a part of Huawei's ICT Incubator program in supporting the youth and their brilliant ideas."

Md Altaf Hossain, Project Director (Joint Secretary), iDEA Project, ICT Division, said, "Huawei ICT Incubator started its journey with 180 applications. And in the latest round, we worked on 68 different ideas. I am delighted to see such innovative ideas they have been working on. Based on our feedback and inputs the participants got the chance to improvise their startup design and plan. And now we have the most promising 20 projects. I believe this Huawei ICT Incubator competition will be always cherished by all the startups for its contribution to their success."

Karl Yu Ying, Country Director of Public Affairs and Communications Department of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "Developing a local ICT talent ecosystem and supporting startups are very important for the growth of digital economy. Huawei has been working in Bangladesh, For Bangladesh for more than 23 years. As a long-time ally, we want to add more value to Bangladesh's digital economy. I believe, our Huawei ICT Incubator will help the ICT development of this promising country significantly."

In the next phase of the event, an independent jury panel will evaluate the pitch deck and presentation in mid-October. Meanwhile, the final Gala event of Huawei ICT Incubator will be held in late October, where the winners will be announced.














